13:15 28.02.2022

U.S. Embassy: Mriya to never die

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said it would never forget the Mriya, which delivered tonnes of critical medical supplies to the United States in the spring of 2020 during the highest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured of support for Ukraine and Ukrainian heroes.

"We will never forget the Mriya, which delivered tonnes of critical medical supplies to the United States in the spring of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dream will never die! Slava Ukraini! We stand with Ukraine and Ukrainian Heroes," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian military destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation – An-225 Mriya.

Tags: #us_embassy #mriya #an_225
Interfax-Ukraine
