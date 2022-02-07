US Embassy in Kyiv welcomes arrival of eighth aircraft with US military aid to Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv welcomes the arrival of the eighth aircraft with US military assistance to Ukraine and assures that there will be even more, the embassy's press service reported on Twitter.

"Pleased to announce the 8th delivery of security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another 80-plus tonnes of solidarity. More will be coming. Make no mistake: We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the report said.

As reported, an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft of the British Royal Air Force and an American Kalitta Air Boeing 747 aircraft, chartered by the US Transportation Command, arrived in Kyiv on Sunday.