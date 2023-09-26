List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As part of its dialogue with Kyiv and stakeholders in Ukraine's future success, the United States has provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine in Brussels.

"This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on its website.

The embassy said the aim of the effort is to prioritize and consolidate reform steps together with Ukraine and among key stakeholders.

"As President Biden said in his White House meeting with President Zelenskyy, just as we are committed to helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves now, we’re also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future, including supporting reforms that are going to combat corruption, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and where American and European businesses want to invest," according to the statement.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda published the text of a letter from the United States to the Ukrainian authorities, a letter with a list of reforms that Kyiv must carry out in order to continue receiving military support. The letter was allegedly sent to the Prime Minister, the President's Office and the Donor Coordination Platform.

The letter demands in the next three months to introduce additional members to the supervisory boards of Ukrenergo and Naftogaz, as well as to establish a supervisory board for the new Ukroboronprom, to strengthen the independence of NABU and SAPO (in the case of SAPO, including independence from the Prosecutor General).

The scope of activity of the SBU is ordered to be limited to counterintelligence, anti-espionage activities, the fight against terrorism and cybercrime.

It is also required to conduct a check of judges of the Supreme Court for integrity and to select new judges with the participation of international experts.

This is also about reforms in the Defense Ministry, including regarding the organization of procurement.

A number of reforms need to be carried out within a year, among them the introduction of market prices for gas and electricity.