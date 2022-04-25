U.S. embassy in Kyiv may reopen in coming weeks – Blinken

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv may reopen in the coming weeks, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Part of our commitment going forward involves a number of things... including the return of our diplomats starting next week," Blinken told reporters in Poland after his visit to Ukraine.

He also said at a press briefing aired by NBC News that the return of U.S. diplomats to Kyiv would set forth consideration of the reopening of the U.S. embassy and said he believed that the embassy might reopen in the next couple of weeks.

Washington proceeds with caution and prioritizes security of its diplomatic staff, Blinken said.

According to the Department of State, during their meeting, Secretary Blinken shared that President Biden will nominate Bridget Brink, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia, to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

"If confirmed, Ambassador Brink will lead our diplomatic mission in Ukraine with dedication and distinction," he said.

Brink previously served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Tbilisi, Georgia.