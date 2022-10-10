Facts

19:43 10.10.2022

US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

1 min read
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate, but encourages U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine using private ground vehicles.

“The Embassy remains open. Russia’s attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, as well as government facilities in Kyiv and elsewhere, have disrupted communications and, in some places, interrupted electricity and other utilities,” the Embassy said on Twitter.

The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to heed warnings from local authorities and to depart Ukraine using privately available ground transportation options when it is safe to do so.

