Facts

15:02 04.11.2021

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

On the anniversary of the death of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine calls on the authorities to bring those behind the attack on her accountable.

"On the third anniversary of her death, we remember civil rights and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk. We honor her courage and dedication, and we urge authorities to bring to justice all those behind the attack that took her life," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

As reported, on July 31, 2018 in Kherson, an unknown person doused activist Handziuk with concentrated sulfuric acid near her house. The victim with burns was taken to a local hospital, but was soon transferred to a medical facility in Kyiv. Handziuk passed away on November 4.

