Facts

13:01 17.10.2022

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

1 min read
Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

As a result of a kamikaze drone raid on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, three people were killed, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Kyiv. As of now, the number of people who died as a result of a kamikaze drone raid on a residential building has increased to three. A total of 19 people have been rescued. Work continues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #shevchenkivsky #kamikaze

MORE ABOUT

11:52 17.10.2022
Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

09:14 17.10.2022
Fire in non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district after kamikaze drone attack, several more residential buildings damaged

Fire in non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district after kamikaze drone attack, several more residential buildings damaged

16:30 13.10.2022
Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

09:13 10.10.2022
Explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

Explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

09:24 23.03.2022
Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

LATEST

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

AD
AD
AD
AD