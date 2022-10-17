Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

As a result of a kamikaze drone raid on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, three people were killed, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Kyiv. As of now, the number of people who died as a result of a kamikaze drone raid on a residential building has increased to three. A total of 19 people have been rescued. Work continues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.