Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

A man, who blew up an explosive device in the building of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on Wednesday died, two employees of the KORD unit of the National Police of Ukraine were injured, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"The offender died at the scene. According to preliminary information, he blew himself up. During the storming of the premises, two KORD fighters were wounded. Their lives were saved by the shields with which the special operation soldiers moved," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.