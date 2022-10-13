Facts

16:30 13.10.2022

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

1 min read
Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

The Russian occupation forces received from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The figures are indeed very contradictory and, according to various sources, they [the Russian invaders] may have from 300 to several thousand [of kamikaze drones]. But let's take into account the fact that they are trying to use them in specific regions with regard to the distance," she said on air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The occupation forces try to use kamikaze drones for attacks within 1,000 kilometers from the launch spot, Humeniuk said.

"Today, we known that quite a large number of them [kamikaze drones] is concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine, however, they also try to mount attacks from the northern borders of Ukraine," she said.

Tags: #kamikaze
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

LATEST

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

AD
AD
AD
AD