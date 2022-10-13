Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

The Russian occupation forces received from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The figures are indeed very contradictory and, according to various sources, they [the Russian invaders] may have from 300 to several thousand [of kamikaze drones]. But let's take into account the fact that they are trying to use them in specific regions with regard to the distance," she said on air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The occupation forces try to use kamikaze drones for attacks within 1,000 kilometers from the launch spot, Humeniuk said.

"Today, we known that quite a large number of them [kamikaze drones] is concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine, however, they also try to mount attacks from the northern borders of Ukraine," she said.