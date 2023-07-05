Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Two employees of the Rapid Operational Response Unit of the National Police of Ukraine (KORD) were injured as a result of the incident in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, where a person brought to the court session, blew up a grenade.

"There are two wounded KORD fighters. The circumstances of the injury are still unknown. They were carried out on a stretcher," an Interfax-Ukraine law enforcement source said on Wednesday.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko arrived at the scene of the incident.

Later, the interlocutor of the agency added that the wounded were taken away by an ambulance.

The storming of the building to detain the criminal, according to the source, is currently ongoing.