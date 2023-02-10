Air defense shoots down five out of seven shaheds, five out of six ‘calibers’ at night

On Friday night, air defense shot down five out of seven kamikaze drones and five out of six “kaliber” missiles, said spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"During the night, the Ukrainian air defense shot down five out of seven ‘shaheds’ launched by the Russians … Also, our defenders destroyed five of six calibers that the enemy launched," he said on the telethon broadcast on Friday morning.