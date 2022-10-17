Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

From under the rubble of a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, where the explosion occurred, rescuers pulled out the body of a woman, another person is under the rubble, three victims were hospitalized, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said.

"From under the rubble of a house in Shevchenkivsky district, where an explosion occurred as a result of an attack by drones, rescuers removed the body of a dead woman. Another person is under the rubble. Search and rescue work continues. Three victims were hospitalized," he wrote on the Telegram channel.