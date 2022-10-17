Fire in non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district after kamikaze drone attack, several more residential buildings damaged

In Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, after an enemy attack by kamikaze drones, a fire in a non-residential building broke out, several residential buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot. We are clarifying information about the victims," ​​Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.