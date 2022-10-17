Fire in non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district after kamikaze drone attack, several more residential buildings damaged
In Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, after an enemy attack by kamikaze drones, a fire in a non-residential building broke out, several residential buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot. We are clarifying information about the victims," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.