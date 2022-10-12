Facts

17:20 12.10.2022

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

1 min read
Mobile and stationary units have been created in Zaporizhia region to combat kamikaze drones used by the Russian occupation forces, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"The Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region have created mobile and stationary units to combat kamikaze drones," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the official, in connection with this, when drones attack public infrastructure, small arms and anti-aircraft systems fire may be opened both outside the city and within it.

"We ask you not to worry too much if you hear the sounds of machine-gun bursts and anti-aircraft guns. Our guys are protecting us," Starukh said.

Tags: #drones #zaporizhia_region

