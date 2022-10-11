Facts

15:14 11.10.2022

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

Over the territory of Ukraine on Monday, October 10, Russian troops fired 83 missiles of various types and dozens of UAVs.

"Yesterday, 83 missiles were fired, dozens of UAVs. Most of the missiles were destroyed by the Air Defense – 43 missiles of various types, including cruise ones. Also, 26 kamikaze drones were destroyed... Today [on Tuesday], the enemy continued to attack Ukraine and from night to 5:30 attacked with kamikaze drones. Eight Shahed-136s were destroyed in the south in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions by the forces of the Pivden Air Command," Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, since 07:00 on Tuesday, enemy strategic aviation has been operating in Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles. Some 12 cruise missiles fired were intercepted and shot down in the south of Ukraine, two more – in the center.

As Ihnat noted, the Russian Federation has various types of UAVs in service – reconnaissance drones, strike drones and kamikaze drones.

"If we are talking about kamikaze drones, which, according to some, should have replaced cruise missiles... But this does not work that way. This is a completely different type of ammunition, 10 times less in power and speed: we can talk about hundreds, about 300 pieces. These are the ones that could 'fit' into the planes that transported them. Probably, there is another option for transporting them from Iran by road," he said.

At the same time, Ihnat noted that further Russian strikes throughout Ukraine with high-precision weapons should be expected.

