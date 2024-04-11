Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

Air defense forces shot down 57 of 82 attack unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles fired by Russian occupiers in the skies over Lviv region on Thursday night, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

"In total, the enemy used 82 air attack weapons: 20 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region - Russia); 6 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from fighters MiG-31K (launch area - Tambov region - Russia); 12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from Belgorod region - Russia); 40 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions - Russia, Chauda - Crimea), and four X-59 guided aircraft missiles (from the airspace of occupied Zaporizhia region)," Oleschuk wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to him, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 57 air targets were destroyed: 16 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 39 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs; and two X-59 guided aircraft missiles," Oleschuk said.

As reported, on the night of April 11, the Russian Federation launched more than 40 missiles at Ukraine and about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure, some of which were shot down. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian terrorists again targeted critical infrastructure facilities. The head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, said that the occupiers attacked two energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region with missiles and drones.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional administration, Svitlana Onyschuk, said that several missiles and drones fired by Russian occupiers at energy facilities in western Ukraine on Thursday morning were shot down by air defense forces in the skies over Ivano-Frankivsk region.