One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

On Saturday, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), there were dead and wounded, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office reports.

“A 60-year-old woman was killed. Two civilian men, 55 and 60 years old, as well as two other female residents, 68 years old, were injured,” the statement said.

In addition, the village Ukrainske of the Vovchansk territorial community was shelled. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.