Klitschko delivers aid to fighters near Vovchansk and Kupiansk

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko visited the fighters in the Kharkiv direction and delivered to them more than 50 Mavic 3 and Mavic 3T UAVs from the capital community, as well as 300 FPV drones as charitable assistance, the mayor’s press service reports.

“More than 50 UAVs purchased at the expense of the budget were transferred to the 92nd brigade - in particular, 31 Mavic 3 and 20 Mavic 3T drones. In addition, the other day, automobile equipment will be sent to the fighters. In total, the city allocated UAH 97 million from the budget to the 92nd brigade,” said Klitschko.

The State Border Service received 100 FPV drones as charitable assistance, another 100 drones were sent to the 116th separate mechanized brigade and the Defense Intelligence special unit ARTAN.

"Kyiv will continue to help and support our defenders! Glory to Ukraine!" the mayor emphasized.