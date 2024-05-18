Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

Four civilians trying to leave Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) by car came under enemy fire while driving through the city.

“The 70-year-old driver of the car and the 83-year-old passenger died on the spot. The driver’s wife and passenger were injured,” reports the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the incident occurred on May 16.

“Under the procedural leadership of the Chuhuyiv District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the message on the Telegram channel states.