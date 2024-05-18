Traffic resumed near Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv after damage to heating network – city administration

The emergency workers of Kyivteploenergo have completed the replacement of a damaged section of the heating network with a diameter of 1,000 mm near the Ocean Plaza shopping center at 176 Antonovycha Street in Kyiv, Kyiv City State Administration reports.

“During the repairs, damaged sections of the pipe were replaced, the rupture areas were filled up and the roadway was prepared for asphalting. Currently, all lanes are open for vehicle traffic,” the message states.

Three emergency crews and 14 units of special equipment were involved in the repair work. Work continued around the clock.

Damage onto the roadway along 176 Antonovycha Street was discovered on May 14. The pipeline with a diameter of 1,000 mm has been in operation since 1987. The damage occurred during hydraulic testing of heating systems.