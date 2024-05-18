Facts

16:21 18.05.2024

Reintegration Ministry on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation: Russia follows this criminal practice

1 min read
Reintegration Ministry on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation: Russia follows this criminal practice

Saturday, May 18, is the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea.

“This is one of the largest crimes of the communist regime, when more than 190,000 Crimean Tatars were forcibly resettled in remote regions of the Soviet Union,” notes the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

“Now Russia follows these criminal practices. It continues its repressive policy, the victims of which have already become thousands of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. On this day, we remember everyone who suffered from the actions of the criminal regimes of the USSR and the Russian Federation. The memory of the past makes us resilient and strengthens our will! We believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are bringing the day of Crimea’s liberation from occupation closer. Crimea is Ukraine!” the message emphasizes.

Tags: #deportation #crimean_tatars

MORE ABOUT

17:22 08.05.2024
Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

11:09 01.05.2024
Up to 8,000 Crimean Tatars leave Crimea since Sept 2022 – Chubarov

Up to 8,000 Crimean Tatars leave Crimea since Sept 2022 – Chubarov

19:34 20.03.2024
U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

16:58 09.03.2024
Zelenskyy hands over list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to Erdogan

Zelenskyy hands over list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to Erdogan

20:06 12.01.2024
SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

19:52 31.07.2023
Lubinets calls on UN Secretary-General to receive from Russia lists of deported Ukrainian children, transfer them to Ukraine

Lubinets calls on UN Secretary-General to receive from Russia lists of deported Ukrainian children, transfer them to Ukraine

14:18 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

11:41 25.05.2023
Stefanchuk: Over 19,000 cases of deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia already been recorded in criminal proceedings

Stefanchuk: Over 19,000 cases of deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia already been recorded in criminal proceedings

16:26 18.05.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

20:37 04.05.2023
There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

Mobilization law comes into force

Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

LATEST

One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

Traffic resumed near Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv after damage to heating network – city administration

Air defense shot down enemy missile over Kryvy Rih district – regional administration head

EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Five people injured In Kharkiv as a result of Russian strike - mayor

Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

Klitschko delivers aid to fighters near Vovchansk and Kupiansk

Foreign diplomatic institutions will facilitate return of those liable for military service to Ukraine - resolution

Energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions suffer from night attacks by Russian drones - Energy Ministry

Data of those liable for military service who are abroad will be updated through electronic account – resolution

AD
AD
AD
AD