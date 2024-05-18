Reintegration Ministry on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation: Russia follows this criminal practice

Saturday, May 18, is the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea.

“This is one of the largest crimes of the communist regime, when more than 190,000 Crimean Tatars were forcibly resettled in remote regions of the Soviet Union,” notes the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

“Now Russia follows these criminal practices. It continues its repressive policy, the victims of which have already become thousands of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. On this day, we remember everyone who suffered from the actions of the criminal regimes of the USSR and the Russian Federation. The memory of the past makes us resilient and strengthens our will! We believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are bringing the day of Crimea’s liberation from occupation closer. Crimea is Ukraine!” the message emphasizes.