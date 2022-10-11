Facts

09:44 11.10.2022

Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden, the parties agreed on priorities for defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"Productive conversation with US President Joseph Biden. Air defense is currently the number one priority in our defense cooperation," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"We also need US leadership with the G7's tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

