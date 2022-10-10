USA intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes – Zelensky after meeting with Brink

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the United States intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes.

“Together with Andriy Yermak, I’ve held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink and Deputy Chief of Mission Christopher Smith. The United States condemns Russia’s attacks on the infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and is committed to holding Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities committed in our country. Thank you for your support!“ he said on Telegram channel on Monday.