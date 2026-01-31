Emergency power outages implemented in city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Odesa regions – DTEK

Emergency power outages were carried out on Saturday in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Odesa region, following instructions from Ukrenergo, DTEK reported on its Telegram channel.

"Let us remind you that during emergency outages, scheduled timetables do not apply," the company said.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that metro service has been suspended due to low voltage in the grid. "Underground metro stations can currently function as shelters (using the stations’ backup power supply)," he said.