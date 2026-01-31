Car hits mine in Kherson, 4 civilians injured, including 2 children

In Kherson, four civilians, including two children, were injured after a car detonated an explosive device, preliminarily identified as a petal-type mine, according to the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"According to the investigation, on January 31, 2026, at around 7:30 a.m. in Kherson, a car detonated an explosive device, preliminarily a ‘petal’-type mine. As a result of the explosion, four civilians were injured: a man, a woman, and two girls," the statement said, as published on the Telegram channel.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.