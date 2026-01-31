Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 31.01.2026

Car hits mine in Kherson, 4 civilians injured, including 2 children

1 min read

In Kherson, four civilians, including two children, were injured after a car detonated an explosive device, preliminarily identified as a petal-type mine, according to the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"According to the investigation, on January 31, 2026, at around 7:30 a.m. in Kherson, a car detonated an explosive device, preliminarily a ‘petal’-type mine. As a result of the explosion, four civilians were injured: a man, a woman, and two girls," the statement said, as published on the Telegram channel.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

19:32 02.01.2026
Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

10:22 17.12.2025
Russians hit heat generation facility in Kherson – regional administration

Russians hit heat generation facility in Kherson – regional administration

14:52 11.12.2025
Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

Kherson power plant restoration timeline unpredictable amid constant shelling - official

20:42 04.12.2025
Eight people injured in Kherson region amid Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

Eight people injured in Kherson region amid Russian shelling - prosecutor's office

20:20 04.12.2025
Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

16:52 04.12.2025
Invaders fire perinatal center in Kherson, with no victims reported – regional administration

Invaders fire perinatal center in Kherson, with no victims reported – regional administration

13:03 04.12.2025
Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

15:41 15.11.2025
Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

13:55 11.11.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

Unmanned Systems Forces should increase their capabilities in Kherson – Zelenskyy

18:29 05.11.2025
UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

HOT NEWS

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after major accident – Ministry of Energy

Power supply in Ukraine to be restored within hours – Energy Minister

Emergency power outages implemented in city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Odesa regions – DTEK

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

LATEST

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after major accident – Ministry of Energy

Kupiansk-Vuzlovy under full control of Ukraine's Defense Forces – DeepState

Power supply in Ukraine to be restored within hours – Energy Minister

Water supply cut off across all districts of Kyiv due to power system accident – Kyivvodokanal

Emergency power outages implemented in city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Odesa regions – DTEK

Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts daily evacuations of civilians from frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

AD
AD