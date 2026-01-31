Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts daily evacuations of civilians from frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues evacuating residents from frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Every day, a team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Dnipropetrovsk region carries out evacuations from frontline communities in the region," the URCS said in a post on Facebook.

During each evacuation mission, volunteers pay special attention to families with children, older people, people with disabilities, and other residents with limited mobility. Every evacuee receives safe transportation, as well as the necessary assistance and support along the way from URCS volunteers.