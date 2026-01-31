IAEA on Ukraine's power system failure: No direct impact on nuclear safety expected but overall situation remains precarious

Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

Ukraine’s nuclear power plants temporarily reduced output on Saturday morning after technological grid issue affected the power lines, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported.

"Chornobyl site briefly lost all off-site power. Ukraine working to stabilize grid and restore output; no direct impact on nuclear safety expected, but overall situation remains precarious," his remarks were quoted on the social network X.