Kupiansk-Vuzlovy under full control of Ukraine's Defense Forces – DeepState

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region is under the full control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, despite periodic attempts by the enemy to infiltrate with small groups, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

"Regarding the situation in Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, the settlement is under the full control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the statement said on the project’s Telegram channel.

The project notes that this is confirmed by daily videos from a Ukrainian serviceman who moves around the central part of the settlement without body armor or a helmet, and without any headgear.

At the same time, the statement notes that small enemy groups do occasionally infiltrate Kupiansk-Vuzlovy: "Indeed, from time to time small enemy groups enter the settlement, aiming to infiltrate Kupiansk-Vuzlovy along the railway from the Pishchane area. However, they are eliminated, and this is done, unfortunately, relatively often, but it is done to prevent further buildup."

The project also noted that information on the situation in Petropavlivka is currently being clarified.

As reported earlier, the press service of the Joint Forces Grouping stated that claims by Russian military command about the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy do not correspond to reality.