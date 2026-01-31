Water supply cut off across all districts of Kyiv due to power system accident – Kyivvodokanal

Kyivvodokanal has reported that, due to an accident in the power system, water supply is currently unavailable in all districts of Ukraine’s capital.

"At present, energy workers together with Kyivvodokanal specialists are working in reinforced mode to restore electricity to water and sewage facilities as quickly as possible and return water supply to Kyiv residents," the company stated in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Kyivvodokanal added that further updates on the situation and the timeline for restoring services will be provided additionally.