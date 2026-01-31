Enemy advances in Huliaipole sector – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy has advanced near the village of Pryluky in the Vozdvyzhivka rural community and near the village of Zelene in the Hulyaipole urban community of Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, the OSINT project DeepState reported.

According to the project’s maps, the area of territory under occupier control in the Hulyaipole sector has increased by 19.31 square kilometers, while the area of the gray zone has expanded by 11.18 square kilometers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 19 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole sector – in the area of Hulyaipole and toward Zelene, Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Olenokonstiantynivka.

As reported, last week the occupiers were expanding their controlled territory by an average of 3.8 square kilometers per day, while the gray zone was increasing daily by an average of 7.6 square kilometers.