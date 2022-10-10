Serbia, Hungary agree to build pipeline to supply Russian oil to Belgrade

The Serbian and Hungarian authorities have reached an agreement on building a pipeline between the two countries, through which Belgrade will be able to receive oil supplied up to Hungary by Russia, the EFE news agency reported on Monday.

"This new oil pipeline will allow for the supply to Serbia of oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline," the Hungarian government said.

Serbia is currently receiving a portion of oil through Croatia, but in Hungary's opinion, "such an option will hardly be realistic in the future, taking into account the sanctions adopted," EFE said.