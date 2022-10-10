Zelensky discussed increasing pressure on Russia with Truss
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Liz Truss increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.
“I’ve spoken with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss. We count on Great Britain's leadership in strengthening international political and defense support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies. We’ve discussed further resolute actions to increase pressure on Russia,” he said on the Telegram channel.