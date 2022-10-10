Facts

17:39 10.10.2022

Zelensky discussed increasing pressure on Russia with Truss

1 min read
Zelensky discussed increasing pressure on Russia with Truss

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Liz Truss increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

“I’ve spoken with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss. We count on Great Britain's leadership in strengthening international political and defense support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies. We’ve discussed further resolute actions to increase pressure on Russia,” he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zelensky #liz_truss #truss

MORE ABOUT

18:44 10.10.2022
USA intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes – Zelensky after meeting with Brink

USA intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes – Zelensky after meeting with Brink

13:54 10.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine, Poland to work to strengthen Russia's isolation

Zelensky: Ukraine, Poland to work to strengthen Russia's isolation

11:46 10.10.2022
Zelensky: terrorists have two targets – energy facilities and people

Zelensky: terrorists have two targets – energy facilities and people

17:01 08.10.2022
Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

12:55 08.10.2022
Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

12:03 08.10.2022
Ukraine has no relation to murder of Daria Dugina – Zelensky

Ukraine has no relation to murder of Daria Dugina – Zelensky

11:54 08.10.2022
"Preventive kick" against Russia is "kick by sanctions" – Zelensky in interview with BBC

"Preventive kick" against Russia is "kick by sanctions" – Zelensky in interview with BBC

11:06 08.10.2022
Zelensky signs decree to recognize four islands in Kuril archipelago as territory of Japan

Zelensky signs decree to recognize four islands in Kuril archipelago as territory of Japan

16:21 07.10.2022
Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

10:30 07.10.2022
Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

Shmyhal: We can restore most of energy infrastructure facilities today

Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

LATEST

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Serbia, Hungary agree to build pipeline to supply Russian oil to Belgrade

Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

Stoltenberg speaks with Duda about support for Ukraine

Eighty-seven people injured in enemy attacks in Ukraine on Monday –National Police head

Prytula, Sternenko raise more than UAH 100 million in four hours

Energy Ministry, EU Commissioner for Energy discuss assistance in restoration of energy facilities

Ukrainian air defense destroys 56 targets on Monday morning – AFU General Staff

Russia’s attacks on civilians are war crimes – Michel

AD
AD
AD
AD