Facts

10:19 06.10.2022

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

1 min read
Two women were killed as a result of a night missile attack on Zaporizhia, preliminary five people are still under the rubble, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"One woman died. Another died in an ambulance. There are at least five people under the rubble of houses," he wrote.

Starukh stressed that many residents had already been saved.

"Many have been saved. Among them, a three-year-old girl, the child is hospitalized. A rescue operation is underway at the scene of the incident," the regional head said.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported about seven missile attacks on residential apartment buildings in Zaporizhia. City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev stated that hospitals and information centers at schools were fully ready to receive people.

Tags: #zaporizhia #die

