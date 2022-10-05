EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

"On September 30, after Russia staged a series of sham referenda, it illegally annexed the occupied territories of Ukraine, in what is a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law. On behalf of the European Parliament, let me reiterate: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia - just like Crimea - are and will remain part of independent and sovereign Ukraine. No sham referenda can ever change this," Metsola said at a plenary meeting of the European Parliament on Wednesday.