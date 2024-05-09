Facts

19:31 09.05.2024

Metsola confident European Parliament will remain pro-Ukrainian after elections

Metsola confident European Parliament will remain pro-Ukrainian after elections

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is confident that the citizens of the European Union will elect a European Parliament that will continue to support Ukraine.

“I remain convinced that EU citizens will return a strong Parliament that will continue to stand by your side,” Metsola said, speaking at the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

She stressed that her confidence is based on the results of surveys of Europeans, including those conducted by the European Parliament, on support for Ukraine.

Metsola also added that Ukraine is supported in both large and small towns in Europe, and she sees this support during meetings with voters.

