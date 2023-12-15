Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called the decision of the European Council to begin membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova “a proud moment for Europe, Ukraine and Moldova.”

This is how she commented on the decision taken by the European Council on her X page on Thursday.

"This is a proud moment for Europe. For Ukraine. For Moldova. For everyone fighting for our values. For everyone looking to Europe as a beacon of hope. We kept our promises. We made history. Now we will write the future together," she said.