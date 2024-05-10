Facts

10:14 10.05.2024

Metsola visits Center for Protection of Children’s Rights


Metsola visits Center for Protection of Children’s Rights

The Center for the Protection of Children's Rights was visited by President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Thursday evening.

"The foreign delegation got acquainted with the work of the Center and talked with the children who were returned from deportation. During the meeting, my Representative for Children's Rights, Iryna Suslova, spoke about the challenges in the field of child rights protection that Ukraine is facing due to the aggression of the Russian Federation. She informed about the shameful crimes of Russians against Ukrainian children, in particular, about their forced displacement and deportation, which Russia has been committing since 2014!" his Telegram channel says.

The Ombudsman also thanked the European Parliament for supporting Ukrainians in the fight against the aggressor and publicly condemning Russian crimes against Ukrainian children.

Tags: #children #metsola

