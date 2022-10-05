Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

In October, Ukraine will present to the UN a draft resolution of the General Assembly on the payment of reparations by Russia for the unleashed war.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on Tuesday evening via video link to the participants of the public debate War and Law, which takes place as part of the Night of Law, initiated by Chairman of the Constitutional Council of France Laurent Fabius.

"Already now, in October, we offer everyone who values international law to support a fundamental resolution at the UN General Assembly. A resolution confirming Russia's international legal obligation to pay reparations for this war and recognizing the need for a compensation mechanism through which such an obligation can be implemented," the president said.

"The aggressor must fully pay for the cruelty and destruction he unleashed. And although it is not easy in the case of Russia, it is quite possible," Zelensky said.