Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, informed him about the provision of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of $625 million, the White House press service has reported.

"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," the press service said.

The press service said that President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia's purported annexation.

"He welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues," the White House said.

In addition, President Biden noted the ongoing efforts of the United States to rally the world behind Ukraine's efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the conversation.