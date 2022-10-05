Facts

09:28 05.10.2022

Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

1 min read
Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, informed him about the provision of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of $625 million, the White House press service has reported.

"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," the press service said.

The press service said that President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia's purported annexation.

"He welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues," the White House said.

In addition, President Biden noted the ongoing efforts of the United States to rally the world behind Ukraine's efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the conversation.

Tags: #biden #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:56 05.10.2022
Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

10:40 05.10.2022
Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

10:10 05.10.2022
Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

09:54 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

09:32 05.10.2022
Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

09:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

11:12 04.10.2022
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

09:02 04.10.2022
Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

11:42 01.10.2022
Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Україна винесе на Генасамблею ООН питання щодо виплати Росією репарацій - Зеленський

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

LATEST

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Україна винесе на Генасамблею ООН питання щодо виплати Росією репарацій - Зеленський

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Zaporizhia, air defense works – local authorities

More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

European Commission to pay EUR 5 bln in aid to Ukraine by year-end – European Commission Vice President

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

Sweden passes Ukraine more than 500,000 doses of updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Russia expelled from ICAO Council – Ukrainian ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD