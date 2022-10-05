Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successes of the Ukrainian army in the south and east.

"Today there is good news from the front line. First, the Ukrainian army is making a fairly fast and powerful movement in the south of our country as part of the current defense operation. Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum this week alone," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

"This is in Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Luhansk region and Donbas together," he specified.

"In particular, from military information from Kherson: the settlements of Liubymivka, Kreschenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Malaya Oleksandrivka and Davydiv Brid were liberated from the occupier and stabilized. And this is far from a complete list... Our warriors do not stop. And it's only a matter of time before we drive out the occupier from all over our land," he said.