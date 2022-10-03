Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

Residents of the Czech Republic have successfully raised funds for the purchase of a modernized T-72 tank intended for the Ukrainian army.

According to Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis, 11,000 people joined the fundraising as part of the "gift for Putin" campaign.

"The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank for the Ukrainian army – an upgraded T-72 AVANGER," the diplomat said on Twitter on Monday.

According to him, the tank was given the name Tomasz. ""33 million kronor (over $1.3 million) on the initiative of the ‘gift for Putin’", more than 11,000 people gathered," Perebyinis summed up.