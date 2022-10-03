Facts

18:21 03.10.2022

Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

1 min read
Money raised in Czech Republic to buy modernized T-72 tank for AFU, 11,000 people join fundraising – Ambassador of Ukraine

Residents of the Czech Republic have successfully raised funds for the purchase of a modernized T-72 tank intended for the Ukrainian army.

According to Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis, 11,000 people joined the fundraising as part of the "gift for Putin" campaign.

"The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank for the Ukrainian army – an upgraded T-72 AVANGER," the diplomat said on Twitter on Monday.

According to him, the tank was given the name Tomasz. ""33 million kronor (over $1.3 million) on the initiative of the ‘gift for Putin’", more than 11,000 people gathered," Perebyinis summed up.

Tags: #czech_republic #tank

MORE ABOUT

18:43 11.05.2022
President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

18:17 11.05.2022
Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

13:30 11.05.2022
Czech Republic to tighten passport control for refugees arriving from Ukraine

Czech Republic to tighten passport control for refugees arriving from Ukraine

20:44 19.04.2022
Czech Republic to help Ukraine repair armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Czech Republic to help Ukraine repair armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

14:49 06.04.2022
Chamber of deputies of Czech Parliament recognizes Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as act of genocide of Ukrainian people

Chamber of deputies of Czech Parliament recognizes Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as act of genocide of Ukrainian people

21:28 27.02.2022
Czech Republic to send train with humanitarian cargo to Ukraine on Feb 28, it will carry passengers back free of charge

Czech Republic to send train with humanitarian cargo to Ukraine on Feb 28, it will carry passengers back free of charge

10:26 27.02.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia takes away 23 tank cars with fuel from oil depot in Vasylkiv

Ukrzaliznytsia takes away 23 tank cars with fuel from oil depot in Vasylkiv

14:33 26.02.2022
Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:49 25.02.2022
Czech Republic bans Russian planes from its airports

Czech Republic bans Russian planes from its airports

20:12 13.09.2021
PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

Ukrainian military fires artillery at Russian units that trying to gain foothold in Kreminna – AFU Eastern Group

Kyiv authorities call on its residents to return to wearing masks in public places due to COVID-19

Zelensky: No one remembers pseudo-referenda in liberated territories

LATEST

USA welcomes Ukraine's success in Lyman – media

Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

Borova, most part of merged territorial community under control of AFU – village council

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

Ukrainian military fires artillery at Russian units that trying to gain foothold in Kreminna – AFU Eastern Group

Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

Kyiv authorities call on its residents to return to wearing masks in public places due to COVID-19

Zaluzhny talks with head of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley

FM Kuleba to visit number of African countries

Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

AD
AD
AD
AD