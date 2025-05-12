Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:18 12.05.2025

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

1 min read

A protest at the entrance to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn automobile checkpoint, which blocked its work, began at 16:00 today, May 12, 2025, the State Customs Service reported.

Protesters are allowing one vehicle for an hour in both directions. Buses, humanitarian aid, and fuel tankers are also being allowed to enter Ukraine, the State Customs Service said.

Among the organizers' main demands is to draw attention to the situation in the field of transport in Poland and to return permits for international transport by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

It is also reported that the organizers of the blockade have planned a press conference to explain to the public their motives for blocking the international route.

 

Tags: #blockade #dorohusk_yahodyn

