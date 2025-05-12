Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Over 150 libraries received books on international humanitarian law from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“On May 12, 150 libraries from all over Ukraine received sets of literature on international humanitarian law (IHL) in Kyiv — this is how the national campaign ‘Books on International Humanitarian Law in Libraries of Ukraine’ started, initiated by the Ukrainian Red Cross. The Yaroslav the Wise National Library of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine joined the project,” the Ukrainian Red Cross reported on Facebook on Monday.

The list of donated literature includes eight books and two thematic information booklets. These publications cover key topics: the history of the development of IHL, its fundamental principles, the legal regulation of the conduct of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and the use and protection of the Red Cross symbols.

The launch of a large-scale initiative by the URCS aims to popularize knowledge about the field of public international law and make it accessible to a wide range of citizens. The all-Ukrainian public campaign is being implemented in two stages. The first stage began on May 12, 2025. Within the framework of the second stage, it is planned to transfer additional copies to the exchange and reserve fund of The National Library of Ukraine named after Yaroslav the Wise for further distribution among library institutions throughout the country.