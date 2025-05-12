Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 12.05.2025

European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius said in Berlin at midday that preparations for new sanctions against Russia would begin immediately if it does not introduce a ceasefire by the end of the day, Bild reports.

When asked by a journalist whether the Europeans would begin preparing sanctions against Russia when this day ends, Cornelius replied: "Exactly so. When today ends, preparations for sanctions measures will begin at the level of political advisers."

"The clock is ticking, we have twelve hours left until the end of this day," he added.

A representative of the German government said that the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation is being prepared in parallel in Brussels, and noted that this preparation is taking place simultaneously with the preparation of negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Korenelius noted that the Istanbul talks, at which it is unclear whether Vladimir Putin will be present, do not change the ultimatum on a ceasefire and sanctions.

"The Ukrainian president is free to seek dialogue in any case ... I think he is demonstrating his willingness not to shy away from negotiations ... In this very dynamic situation, we see that the other side of the negotiations has obviously not yet decided how it sees Thursday for itself, or does not know how it wants to start the negotiations," he said.

The publication notes that during his visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with three other European heads of state and government and US President Donald Trump, whom he contacted by phone, called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from May 12. Otherwise, according to Merz, there will be a "massive increase in sanctions" against the Russian Federation and "further large-scale assistance to Ukraine."

But then Trump intervened and urged Ukraine to accept Russia's counteroffer: a meeting of officials from both countries in Istanbul, but without a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded: "I will wait for Putin in Turkey. In person."

Tags: #sanctions_against_russia #europe

