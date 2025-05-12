Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Peace in Ukraine depends only on the will of the Russian Federation, stated Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

According to the ANSA news agency, Tajani stated this on the sidelines of the London ministerial meeting at the level of foreign ministers, who gathered in the expanded Weimar+ format.

"Peace depends only on the will of the Russian Federation," he stressed, recalling the "disappointing" signals in light of today's attacks and warning that a 30-day ceasefire remains a decisive condition for "serious negotiations."

Tajani hopes that Moscow will recognize Ukraine's readiness for direct talks "and the commitment of all of us to achieving peace" in Ukraine, but "all responsibility today is in Putin's hands."