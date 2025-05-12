Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:25 12.05.2025

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

1 min read
Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Peace in Ukraine depends only on the will of the Russian Federation, stated Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

According to the ANSA news agency, Tajani stated this on the sidelines of the London ministerial meeting at the level of foreign ministers, who gathered in the expanded Weimar+ format.

"Peace depends only on the will of the Russian Federation," he stressed, recalling the "disappointing" signals in light of today's attacks and warning that a 30-day ceasefire remains a decisive condition for "serious negotiations."

Tajani hopes that Moscow will recognize Ukraine's readiness for direct talks "and the commitment of all of us to achieving peace" in Ukraine, but "all responsibility today is in Putin's hands."

Tags: #italia #tajani

MORE ABOUT

15:05 29.04.2025
Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

18:27 03.03.2025
Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

09:51 24.12.2024
Italian govt supports extension of military aid to Ukraine

Italian govt supports extension of military aid to Ukraine

19:00 16.12.2024
Italian govt approves 10th aid package for Ukraine – media

Italian govt approves 10th aid package for Ukraine – media

12:49 12.09.2024
Sybiha in talks with Tajani: Ukraine interested in decommissioned Italian equipment

Sybiha in talks with Tajani: Ukraine interested in decommissioned Italian equipment

10:50 02.07.2024
Carlo Formosa appointed new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

Carlo Formosa appointed new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

20:45 07.05.2024
Coordination meeting between Italian Embassy, the AICS office and Italian humanitarian organizations was held in Kyiv

Coordination meeting between Italian Embassy, the AICS office and Italian humanitarian organizations was held in Kyiv

19:07 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

14:52 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

14:49 02.04.2024
Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

AD
AD