Ukraine to respond to Belarus in case of attack from its territory – Danilov

Ukraine will react if a new offensive is launched from the territory of Belarus, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"We understand that Putin puts pressure on Lukashenko every day to start armed aggression from Belarus. We know everything. Even a recent meeting in Sochi was dedicated to this topic. I do not think that Lukashenko will make such a decision. But if troops come from Belarus, as it was on February 24, they will receive such an answer which they did not expect," Danilov said in an interview with Current Time.