Facts

15:42 28.09.2022

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

1 min read
Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to fight against Ukraine till death by efforts of elderly people and office plankton, those conscripted are neither equipped nor trained, but are sent immediately to the zones of active hostilities, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Conscription in Russian style... The conscripted are not equipped nor trained, but are sent immediately to the frontline where active hostilities are. They have no badges so they cannot be identified. Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people and office plankton," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #war #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

13:07 28.09.2022
War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

16:41 27.09.2022
Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

16:17 27.09.2022
AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

13:22 27.09.2022
AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

11:26 27.09.2022
Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

10:02 27.09.2022
Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

09:43 27.09.2022
Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

17:53 26.09.2022
If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

15:41 24.09.2022
Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

15:10 24.09.2022
Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr doesn’t have

AFU strengthening its positions on eastern bank of Oskil river, continues to advance on outskirts of Lyman – ISW

DEV Challenge XIX finale to be held in Ukraine, Poland

Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

MFA on Russia's pseudo-referendums: Ukraine to continue to liberate its territories, will never agree to any Russia’s ultimatums

AD
AD
AD
AD