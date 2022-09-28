Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to fight against Ukraine till death by efforts of elderly people and office plankton, those conscripted are neither equipped nor trained, but are sent immediately to the zones of active hostilities, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Conscription in Russian style... The conscripted are not equipped nor trained, but are sent immediately to the frontline where active hostilities are. They have no badges so they cannot be identified. Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people and office plankton," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.