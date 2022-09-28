Facts

14:52 28.09.2022

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov met with a delegation of the European Union headed by the EU Coordinator for Combating Terrorism Ilkka Salmi.

According to the NSDC website, the delegation included representatives of the European Commission, the European External Affairs Service, Europol, Frontex, and the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine.

The Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine demonstrated to the delegation the capabilities of the information and analytical system SOTA, in particular, its module for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries.

"All weapons provided to Ukraine by partners are subject to accounting. After crossing the border, every weapon is under control, " he said.

Danilov also stressed that with regard to Ukraine, Russia has today "added nuclear terrorism to its arsenal," which requires appropriate counter-actions from the civilized world.

The parties also discussed practical steps to implement cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of internal security, cross-border cooperation and combating international crime. The parties also touched upon the issue of cooperation in the field of post-war adaptation of Ukrainian veterans.

In turn, Salmi assured of Ukraine's support on its way to victory over the Russian aggressor and readiness to further provide the necessary assistance to the state.

