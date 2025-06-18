Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 18.06.2025

Ukraine extradites international cybercrime group member to USA – National Police

2 min read
Ukraine extradites international cybercrime group member to USA – National Police
Photo: https://npu.gov.ua

As part of international legal cooperation, Ukraine has extradited a member of an organized criminal group to the United States, the National Police of Ukraine has reported.

"The attackers used malicious software they developed, including encryption viruses, to carry out cyberattacks on leading global industrial enterprises. As a result, the data on the victims' computers was encrypted and rendered unusable. In exchange for decrypting the information, the perpetrators demanded millions in payments in cryptocurrency to the controlled wallets of the droppers. The amount of damage caused by criminal activity, established by the investigation, exceeds the equivalent of UAH 3 billion," the report on the department's website said on Wednesday.

In November 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers, with the participation of colleagues from the USA, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, as well as representatives of Europol and Eurojust, conducted the first stage of neutralizing an international hacker group, whose members carried out large-scale cyberattacks on companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and the USA.

In total, law enforcement officers conducted more than 80 authorized searches on the territory of Ukraine and seized crypto assets worth more than UAH 24 million, nine luxury cars, and 24 land plots with a total area of ​​almost 12 hectares. In order to ensure compensation for the damage caused, the court imposed an arrest on the specified property.

Thanks to the analysis of the information obtained as a result of investigative actions, it was possible to additionally identify a 33-year-old member of the group, who was engaged in searching for vulnerabilities in the corporate networks of victim enterprises. The data obtained by the hacker was used by his accomplices to plan and carry out cyberattacks.

The FBI has put the person on the international wanted list, charging him in absentia with a number of violations of the Code of Laws of the United States of America.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office, detained a wanted foreign citizen who lived in Kyiv.

By decision of the Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv, he was placed under extradition arrest.

After the extradition check was completed and the extradition decision entered into force on June 18, 2025, the man was transferred to the American side.

Tags: #national_police #criminal_group

MORE ABOUT

16:40 09.06.2025
Ukraine re-elected for another 4 years to European Committee of Interpol - National Police

Ukraine re-elected for another 4 years to European Committee of Interpol - National Police

11:56 06.05.2025
Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

15:46 30.04.2025
SBU, National Police meet with schoolchildren, students to thwart hostile recruitment

SBU, National Police meet with schoolchildren, students to thwart hostile recruitment

16:46 12.03.2025
Two teenagers prepare terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on Russia's request, one died, other injured while transporting explosives – National Police

Two teenagers prepare terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on Russia's request, one died, other injured while transporting explosives – National Police

12:56 04.03.2025
Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

20:33 21.02.2025
Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

16:49 22.01.2025
SBU, National Police detain another 19 organizers of draft evasion schemes

SBU, National Police detain another 19 organizers of draft evasion schemes

15:41 10.01.2025
Law enforcers report suspicion to 45 people engaged in illegal trafficking of draft-age men

Law enforcers report suspicion to 45 people engaged in illegal trafficking of draft-age men

12:00 10.12.2024
Assets of members of criminal group led by SPF ex-head Sennychenko seized in Austria

Assets of members of criminal group led by SPF ex-head Sennychenko seized in Austria

13:19 01.11.2024
Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

LATEST

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

Klymenko: Search operation at site of Russian missile strike on nine-story building in Kyiv completed

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

Cabinet authorizes registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for Ukrainian citizens abroad

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Health Ministry on trip of WHO Regional Director to aggressor country: official visits to Russia should be suspended

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

AD
AD