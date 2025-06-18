Ukraine extradites international cybercrime group member to USA – National Police

Photo: https://npu.gov.ua

As part of international legal cooperation, Ukraine has extradited a member of an organized criminal group to the United States, the National Police of Ukraine has reported.

"The attackers used malicious software they developed, including encryption viruses, to carry out cyberattacks on leading global industrial enterprises. As a result, the data on the victims' computers was encrypted and rendered unusable. In exchange for decrypting the information, the perpetrators demanded millions in payments in cryptocurrency to the controlled wallets of the droppers. The amount of damage caused by criminal activity, established by the investigation, exceeds the equivalent of UAH 3 billion," the report on the department's website said on Wednesday.

In November 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers, with the participation of colleagues from the USA, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, as well as representatives of Europol and Eurojust, conducted the first stage of neutralizing an international hacker group, whose members carried out large-scale cyberattacks on companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and the USA.

In total, law enforcement officers conducted more than 80 authorized searches on the territory of Ukraine and seized crypto assets worth more than UAH 24 million, nine luxury cars, and 24 land plots with a total area of ​​almost 12 hectares. In order to ensure compensation for the damage caused, the court imposed an arrest on the specified property.

Thanks to the analysis of the information obtained as a result of investigative actions, it was possible to additionally identify a 33-year-old member of the group, who was engaged in searching for vulnerabilities in the corporate networks of victim enterprises. The data obtained by the hacker was used by his accomplices to plan and carry out cyberattacks.

The FBI has put the person on the international wanted list, charging him in absentia with a number of violations of the Code of Laws of the United States of America.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office, detained a wanted foreign citizen who lived in Kyiv.

By decision of the Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv, he was placed under extradition arrest.

After the extradition check was completed and the extradition decision entered into force on June 18, 2025, the man was transferred to the American side.