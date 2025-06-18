Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 18.06.2025

Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

2 min read
Proposed payments for retail drug marketing of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs will cause price increases – Medical association

The amount of payments for marketing and promotion of medicines in the retail network at the level of up to 3% for prescription drugs and 20% for over-the-counter drugs proposed by the Ministry of Health may lead to an increase in drug prices, according to the public union Association of Manufacturers of Innovative Medicines (Association).

"We see significant risks regarding 3% for services ensuring the availability of prescription drugs, since such payments are currently absent, and in light of the significant reduction in marketing payments for pharmacies, we believe that such payments will actually become mandatory, which will lead to a significant increase in the costs of manufacturers and importers and will affect the final cost of medicines, which will accordingly lead to an increase in the cost of prescription drugs," the Association's appeal to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy says.

The Association also believes that "the quarterly amount of licensees' expenses for marketing services of up to 20% of the total volume of sales of over-the-counter medicines (which is many times more than it is currently in fact) may lead to an increase in the price of over-the-counter medicines."

Instead, it considers it advisable to return to the draft version, which provides for a maximum amount of expenses for marketing services of 12-15% of the total volume of sales of medicines by a pharmacy, without reference to sales by the manufacturer.

The Association notes that "the ban on marketing agreements, which has been in effect for more than three months, has not led to a decrease in prices, and the percentage of sales that falls on marketing agreements is not large."

"We propose to consider the possibility of regulating marketing agreements without establishing restrictions in the form of percentages at the legislative level, but by introducing certain rules that will become the basis for marketing agreements," the Association says.

Tags: #association #medicines

MORE ABOUT

14:56 18.06.2025
Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

18:43 29.05.2025
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

18:22 28.05.2025
Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

17:47 25.04.2025
Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

20:37 24.02.2025
Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

20:28 10.02.2025
NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

14:58 26.12.2024
From 2025, all pharmacies must join Affordable Medicines program – Liashko

From 2025, all pharmacies must join Affordable Medicines program – Liashko

20:10 14.11.2024
Reduction of trade markups on medicines may lead to significant shortage, pharmacies not to be able to provide wide range

Reduction of trade markups on medicines may lead to significant shortage, pharmacies not to be able to provide wide range

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

LATEST

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

Klymenko: Search operation at site of Russian missile strike on nine-story building in Kyiv completed

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

Cabinet authorizes registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for Ukrainian citizens abroad

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Health Ministry on trip of WHO Regional Director to aggressor country: official visits to Russia should be suspended

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

AD
AD